The El Campo ISD school board will welcome new members, both familiar faces to the district, at its monthly meeting Tuesday night. Following the May 1 ECISD election, the school board will be reorganized and the new trustees sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Retired El Campo Middle School teacher Kathy Meek Smith was elected as the school district’s newest position 1 trustee after defeating the incumbent, former board secretary Greg Anderson, in the local election.