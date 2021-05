Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright gave an update Friday on the plans for Stoner Creek Elementary. The Wilson County School Board approved 20 portables to be placed at the Stoner Creek Elementary next school year that would be able to house the entire school population. However, the challenges with the availability and price of building materials and transportation within that industry may make it difficult to meet the deadline. They were expected to be here mid-July, but there may be a delay now.