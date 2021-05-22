Police Blotter

Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 807 Erin was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal a turn as well as warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license invalid and single counts of expired registration and violating a promise to appear. Freitas was stopped for a traffic violation and a check of her identity uncovered the outstanding warrants. Officers seized syringes and a smoking pipe. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.