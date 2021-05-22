newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wharton County, TX

Police Blotter

El Campo Leader-News
 5 days ago

Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 807 Erin was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal a turn as well as warrants for three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving while license invalid and single counts of expired registration and violating a promise to appear. Freitas was stopped for a traffic violation and a check of her identity uncovered the outstanding warrants. Officers seized syringes and a smoking pipe. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.

www.leader-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wharton County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Wharton County, TX
City
Clute, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wharton County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Syringes#Drugs#County Police#City Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Traffic Police#County Sheriff#Wharton Pd#Angel Nicole Foreman#Weapons Police#City Arrests Alcohol#Arrests#Aggravated Robbery#Theft#County Jail#Brazoria County Warrants#Marijuana Possession#Assault#City Incidents Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wharton, TXWharton Journal Spectator

WPD: Meth seized in home near Croom Park

The Wharton Police Department charged a man Wednesday after executing a search warrant and finding more than 40 grams of crystal meth inside his Wharton residence, which is near a drug-free zone. Aaron Mowels, 36, of Wharton, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. on a driving while license invalid with previous...
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Alleged shooter arrested

A man who had been shot several times was airlifted to a Houston hospital Thursday evening after law enforcement responded to a suspicious persons call outside of El Campo. Daniel Deleon of El Campo was arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the shooting, which the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office says occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at Eugene and Ellwood Street just outside the city limits.
El Campo, TXWharton Journal Spectator

El Campo man heads to prison following pleas

An El Campo man is prison bound after pleading guilty to firing multiple shots at an occupied home last summer and using a knife to attack a man in January. Bullets tore through the walls of the home in the 300 block of Tallow Lane on Aug. 28, 2020, tearing through a door and striking a refrigerator, yet somehow missing the two adults and an infant inside.
Wharton County, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Court Reports

(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.) Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:. • Derrick Dejuan Calyen, 59, of 216 Delmas in Wharton for robbery. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime on the grounds he serve 47 days in county jail.
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Suspect gets five year prison term

An El Campo man is prison bound after pleading guilty to firing multiple shots at an occupied home last summer and using a knife to attack a man in January. Bullets tore through the walls of the home in the 300 block of Tallow Lane on Aug. 28, 2020, tearing through a door and striking a refrigerator, yet somehow missing the two adults and an infant inside.
El Campo, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Police give chase after woman found sleeping in her vehicle

A woman officers found asleep at the wheel in Matagorda County Monday fled, creating a multi-agency car chase northwest of El Campo that ended with her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer. Torie Stelly, 25, of Irving was found sleeping in her gray four-door Nissan,...
Wharton, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Wharton man arrested following shooting

The suspect in a Monday night shooting on North Outlar Street is in police custody while his victim recovers in a Houston hospital, according to Wharton police. The victim, Terence Bunch, 30, of Wharton, was shot around 7:14 p.m. in the 500 block of North Outlar St. by the alleged suspect police identified as Burkeithalon Tawayne Taylor, 24, of Wharton.
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Police cars hit during two-county chase Monday

A woman officers found asleep at the wheel in Matagorda County Monday fled, creating a multi-agency car chase northwest of El Campo that ended with her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer. Torie Stelly, 25, of Irving was found sleeping in her gray four-door Nissan,...
Wharton, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Wharton man survives shooting, one in custody

The suspect in a Monday night shooting on Wharton’s North Outlar Street is in police custody while his victim recovers in a Houston hospital. Police were called to the 500 block of North Outlar around 7:15 p.m. Monday after multiple shots were reported in the area. There they found 30-year-old Terence Bunch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and summoned EMS.