SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 8:30AM I -1.5′ 2:53PM I 8.7′ 9:04PM. After a mild start, temperatures quickly rise to the lower 70s just after sunrise and upper 80s by lunchtime. We’ll see similar temperatures during the afternoon with highs away from the coast in the low to mid 90s. High pressure still has its stronghold on us, limiting our rain chances to an isolated shower at best.