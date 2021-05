The Forsyth Lady Panthers claimed the Class 2, District 4 softball championship Thursday night with a 7-0 win over the Houston Lady Tigers. Forsyth head coach Jeff Walls led the top seeded Lady Panthers in his first year at the helm. “I was very blessed to have inherited the team that we inherited,” he said. “We have several holdovers from our district title two years ago, so technically this is a back-to-back. I couldn’t be prouder of the girls and what they accomplished.”