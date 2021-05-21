newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

County Board of Supervisors Prioritizes Actions to Protect Declining Populations of Western Monarch Butterflies and Other Pollinators

vcnewschannel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura, CA – In April, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a County policy aimed at protecting the declining populations of the Western Monarch Butterflies and other pollinators. The policy prioritizes planting native milkweed and flowering plants that support pollinators and protects Monarch overwintering groves on County property. “Given Ventura...

www.vcnewschannel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Ventura County, CA
Pets & Animals
Ventura County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Species#Native Plants#Coastal Areas#The Board Of Supervisors#Western Monarchs#The Western Monarch#Xerces Society#Pollinators#Pollinator Insects#Populations#Non Native Milkweed#County Property#Private Development#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Business of Camarillo City Council continues 12 May 2021. Council meeting venue changes to Camarillo Library on 19 May 2021

The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. Every Camarillo Councilmember understands the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation required by the Brown Act. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting to be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.
Ventura County, CAmpacorn.com

Wildlife encounters in county

A tourist stops at the ranger station and asks how to avoid danger from bears. The ranger says, “The best protection is to wear these little bells and to carry pepper spray.”. So the tourist buys the clip-on bells and pepper spray, then he asks the ranger, “How will I...
Camarillo, CAkvta.com

Camarillo Joining Other Ventura County Cities In Banning Styrofoam

(Photo courtesy environmentaldefense.ca) The City of Camarillo is on the verge of doing what several other Ventura County cities have already done and that is banning the use of Expanded Polystyrene as food and beverage containers. They are asking staff to come up with an ordinance that would go into...
Ventura, CAtricountysentry.com

Powers previews huge aid plan from Governor Newsom

Ventura--In his report to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, May 11, Chief Executive Officer Mike Powers said the county is working on its budget. "This Friday is a big day," he said. "This is when the May revise comes out. We will be watching that closely and reporting back to the board."
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

County firm picked for COVID study

Trevor Esaki and his team at Millennium Clinical Trials LLC, a Thousand Oaks-based clinical research center, want to be part of the worldwide effort to eradicate COVID-19. “For us and the world, this is of utmost importance right now,” said Esaki, Millennium’s president and director of research. So when the...
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Clinical research center puts priority on finding COVID treatments

Trevor Esaki and his team at Millennium Clinical Trials LLC, a Thousand Oaks-based clinical research center, want to be part of the worldwide effort to eradicate COVID-19. “For us and the world, this is of utmost importance right now,” said Esaki, Millennium’s president and director of research. So when the...
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Editorial doesn’t represent reality of information

As a physician with 40 years of practice history, I find the recent Acorn editorial suggesting that information regarding the COVID epidemic in Ventura County is being inappropriately withheld misrepresents reality. The amount of detail noted in the lawsuit by various media and other organizations goes far beyond what is...
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Virus remains a local threat

I could not agree more with Caryl Bigenho’s concerns that the City of Simi Valley ranks second in the County of Ventura County for COVID-19 cases. No doubt this can be explained when one reads the consistent number of letters to the Acorn from those in Simi Valley that display a remarkable indifference to the damage and devastation that this virus has wrought, both here, as well as the state and nation.
California Statevcnewschannel.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Youth Aged 12-15

Ventura, CA – Young people ages 12 through 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the County of Ventura and throughout the state of California. All county run sites that are offering Pfizer are now open to vaccinate children 12-17; minors should be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult, and present a photo ID and verification of age.
Oxnard, CAVentura County Reporter

PUBLIC SPECTACLE | Smart Art

A design made by Salma Galvan of Pacifica High School in Oxnard was selected for a flyer used to promote a vaccine clinic to take place at the school on Saturday, May 15. Galvan is a student of Gabriel A. Valdez, who teaches applied medical English at Pacific High School’s Health Science Academy.
Ventura County, CAtheacorn.com

Ventura County lands fully equipped Firehawk

The yellow-and-blue beast emerged from the gray skies over Camarillo just before noon on Sunday, the ear-piercing sound of its powerful twin turbine engines growing louder with each approaching second. Ventura County’s first fully equipped Sikorsky Firehawk touched down on local soil for the first time May 9, marking the...
Ventura County, CAtherealdeal.com

3.6K-acre working ranch lists at $100M

A 3,600-acre Ventura County working ranch is hitting the market for $100 million. Black Mountain Ranch is by far the county’s largest and most expensive listing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Owner Richard Gilleland, former CEO of medical equipment maker Amsco International, assembled the property from 63 parcels. The...