Berlin graduates Cahill, Krouse set to make MMA debuts

By Eric Knopsnyder sports@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H6V7_0a7jxewR00
Berlin Brothersvalley graduates David Krouse (left) and Taylor Cahill pose for a photo after winning the Fuji BJJ event in Frederick, Md., on March 13, 2021. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A pair of Berlin Brothersvalley graduates are ready to Brawl in the Burgh.

Taylor Cahill will make his amateur mixed martial arts debut at Brawl in the Burgh 6 on Saturday afternoon, while David Krouse will step into the cage for the first time a few hours later at Brawl in the Burgh 7. Both events will be held at Monroeville Convention Center.

Tickets for each event are still available and a live stream of the fights can be purchased at https://www.247fighting.com/ppv.

Krouse, 25, was a standout nose guard on the Mountaineers’ football team, while the 24-year-old Cahill placed third at the PIAA wrestling tournament before moving on to a Division I wrestling career.

They train together at The Shop in Berlin.

Cahill will take on Gabriel Tellez of Illinois at 165 pounds around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m pretty excited, but staying low key,” Cahill said on Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of people coming.”

Cahill is confident that his wrestling background gives him a distinct advantage over Tellez.

“I dictate where the fight takes place,” Cahill said. “Being a high-level wrestler, it’s my decision if we stay on our feet or go to the ground. … I’d say my strong suit is on the ground, but I’ve been boxing competitively for five to six years. I hit hard and I’m no slouch on my feet either.”

Cahill’s older brother Tanner was a collegiate wrestler and their younger brother Toby is a heavyweight at the University at Buffalo. They grew up watching MMA fights, and Tanner plans to make his amateur debut later this year.

“That’s what we wanted to do and wanted to chase,” Taylor Cahill said. “I think a lot of it has to do with the way our dad (Steve) was and the way he raised us.”

While he’s known for his skills on the wrestling mat, Taylor Cahill has boxed and competed in jiujitsu.

“Even when I was wrestling, I was adding to my arsenal,” he said. “I’m pretty well-rounded going into my first amateur bout.”

Krouse believes that he is as well. The 235-pounder will face Justin “Jay” Pippens, a former semipro football player for the Pittsburgh Pride, in the opening fight of the 7 p.m. card.

“I think I’m in much better condition than him,” Krouse said. “I think I’m going to wear him down and knock him out in the second round. He gasses pretty quick. He has one fight, which was a draw, and he gassed.”

After high school, Krouse got into powerlifting, but always kept an eye on the octagon.

“I’ve always been into MMA,” he said. “I’ve always been a big fan of MMA and wrestling. I didn’t wrestle – except when I was really young – but I grew up around it. The Cahill boys and I got really close about a year and a half ago. I fell in love with it, and I’ve been rolling with them ever since.”

Krouse and Taylor Cahill each won titles at the Fuji BJJ tournament in Frederick, Maryland, in March, and Krouse captured another championship in West Virginia. He believes that combat sport experience, combined with a strong game plan, will help him to keep from getting too amped up for his first MMA fight.

“I’ve been focusing pretty hard on making sure that I don’t adrenaline dump,” he said. “We’re going to wrestle pretty hard ahead of time and blow that out.”

