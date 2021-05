For the first in a long time, there was no John Cena at Wrestlemania. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and his busy schedule filming the Peacemaker series for HBO Max, Cena was unable to partake in the WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals, sitting out Wrestlemania 37. Cena has appeared in 15 Wrestlemania matches, headlining the show five times and squaring off against legendary superstars like Shawn Michales, Triple H, Batista, The Undertaker, and The Rock. However, Cena’s last appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All may have just been his very best.