newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Elon Musk congratulates Ford on the debut of their new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAvx0_0a7juXXB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnULh_0a7juXXB00
Elon Musk.

Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

  • Ford released their new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck on Monday.
  • The truck is a competitor to the Tesla Cybertruck which debuted in November 2019.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Ford CEO Jim Farley after the company hit 44,500 preorders.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated competitor Ford's CEO Jim Farley after they hit 44,500 reservations on their new electric truck in less than two days.

On Wednesday, Ford debuted their new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The car will go on sale in mid-2022 with a starting MSRP of $39,974 but with available options can run as high as $90,ooo.

It's available to reserve now with a $100 deposit.

In November 2019 Musk debut Tesla's Cybertruck , the company's first passenger truck. Five days after the debut Musk said there were 250,000 pre-orders for the truck.

The Cybertruck, which is made of stainless steel and features armored glass, runs roughly the same price as the F-150 Lightning, starting at $39,990 and rising as high as $76,900.

The two vehicles also have similar specs when it comes to size, range, and towing capacity.

Ford's latest electric offering already has a fan in President Joe Biden, however, who stopped by the company's Dearborn, Michigan, plant on Tuesday for a test drive.

"This sucker is quick," Biden said, before speeding down the facility's test track .

Read the original article on Business Insider
Business Insider

Business Insider

127K+
Followers
8K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Car#F 150 Lightning#Competitor Ford#Towing Capacity#Company#Elonmusk#Dearborn#Plant#Ceo#Sale#President Joe Biden#November#Mid 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
EconomyEast Bay Times

Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash

Tesla Inc. is beginning to follow through with Elon Musk’s pivot away from using radar for its driver-assistance system Autopilot, five years after espousing greater use of such sensors following a fatal crash. The electric-car maker announced on its website Tuesday that Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs built...
CarsNASDAQ

The Electric Truck Battle Is Heating Up; Tesla's (TSLA) First to Market Advantage Seems to be Holding

When Tesla (TSLA) in 2019 unveiled the "Cybertruck," an all-electric pickup truck, it looked as if they had gotten a jump on their rivals in that field. At that point there were only rumors of competitors’ models, and if you wanted to order an electric truck, it was Tesla or nothing. Now with GM (GM) releasing the Hummer EV and Ford (F) taking orders for the F150 Lightning, the market is looking a bit more crowded.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Dropping Radar Sensors

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will no longer be equipped with front radar starting with deliveries this month. The newly announced "Tesla Vision" will rely on the car's cameras and onboard computer to control its Autopilot driver-assist system and functions included in the Full Self-Driving package. The Model...
Carscars.com

Tesla Replaces Radar Sensors With Tesla Vision Camera System

Controversy is not a foreign concept for Tesla, and much of it centers around the company’s Autopilot system. In 2016, a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S with Autopilot activated sparked a debate regarding the system’s capabilities and intended use. Tesla’s current Autopilot system employs radar and camera technology for features like adaptive cruise control, but now the company says it will ditch the radar sensors in its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV in favor of a camera system called Tesla Vision.
CarsMotorAuthority

An electric Ford Bronco might be coming

The Ford Bronco hasn't even arrived in consumers' garages yet, and already it appears the Blue Oval is working on an electric model. On Wednesday, Ford held its Capital Markets Day presentation to give investors and analysts a look at the automaker's future. The presentation focused on electrification, including pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs to be based on two new dedicated electric vehicle platforms. One of those platforms might underpin a future electric Bronco.
Texas Statechargedevs.com

First Model Y megacasting produced at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas

Tesla has taken a major step towards implementing an innovative new chassis design—the first Model Y megacasting has come out of the enormous Idra “gigapress” at Gigafactory Texas. Front and rear megacastings will be combined with the company’s new structural battery pack to form the underbody of Model Y. Current...
CarsMotorAuthority

Tesla ditches radar, moves to Tesla Vision

Tesla is making a major change to its driver-assist hardware. On Sunday, the company announced Tesla Vision, a new hardware suite for the Model 3 and Model Y that ditches radar in favor of a camera-only setup. Beginning with May 2021 deliveries, Model 3 and Model Y electric cars built...
EconomyNEWSBTC

What If Elon Musk Is Just Making “Noob” Crypto Mistakes?

Is Elon Musk playing 4D chess or is he just making rookie mistakes? It’s easy to judge the unfortunate and inaccurate message those tweets contained, but, what if Elon simply doesn’t know better? What if the billionaire doesn’t have a master plan and instead is just learning right in front of our eyes? It’s certainly a possibility. At least that’s what TV personality and Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser thinks:
BusinessInverse

Elon Musk teases possible Tesla expansion — Musk Reads

Tesla could continue its international expansion; a former Musk collaborator backs a Neuralink rival; SpaceX is tasked with a Moon mission. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #248 — subscribe now to receive two more editions later this week!. Last week,. subscribers discovered a major flaw in Elon Musk’s...
CarsBenzinga

Tesla Drops Radar From Model 3, Y EVs In Self-Driving Shift

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) systems currently use radar, eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to make decisions. But in April, CEO Elon Musk said the company was abandoning radar to switch to an all-vision system, similar to the way humans drive. This was supposed to come with the FSD Beta program's version nine update, but has not yet been seen.
IndustryStreet.Com

Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos – Rivalry Extends to the Moon

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos are in a race to land the first astronauts on the moon since 1972. Founder and CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk won a coveted NASA contract in April to build a spacecraft to transport NASA astronauts to and from the surface of the moon as part of the SpaceX's Artemis program.
Economysecurities.io

Vitalik Buterin Highlights Flaws in Elon Musk’s Blockchain Scalability Idea

In a personal blog about the scalability of the blockchain, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin disagrees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision of scalability. Buterin starts the post by asking how far can we go with blockchain scalability:. “Can you really, as Elon Musk wishes, ‘speed up block time 10X, increase...
CarsNBC Philadelphia

Tesla Is Ditching Radar, Will Rely on Cameras for Autopilot in Some Cars

Tesla announced Tuesday that it is ditching radar in favor of a camera-based system to enable Autopilot features in its Model 3 and Y vehicles in North America. CEO Elon Musk had said Tesla would move to a "pure vision" approach in a tweet March 12. Other automakers, including GM...
Buying CarsTom's Guide

Nissan is letting you lease a Leaf electric car for 99 cents — really

Burger King is currently offering a buy-one-get-one for a dollar Whopper deal, and not to be outdone, a Nissan dealership in Springfield, Virginia is doing the same with a Titan pickup truck and a Leaf EV. Hart Nissan in Springfield, Virginia is allowing Titan and Titan XD buyers to pick the Leaf of their choice to lease for less than a dollar.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

World's Quickest Electric Car Isn't Tesla Roadster, It's This

But can it beat Tesla's claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.1 seconds?. Tesla is undoubtedly the benchmark in terms of acceleration when it comes to electric vehicles. Even the Tesla Model S Long Range, which can be described as a somewhat lower-spec model compared to the Plaid, could accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.1 seconds.
StocksCNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he talked to 'North American bitcoin miners' about sustainability

The price of bitcoin jumped about 4% Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was having active discussions regarding the sustainability of the digital coin. Bitcoin was trading around $38,074, according to Coindesk, when at about 3:42 p.m. ET, Musk posted on Twitter that American bitcoin miners had committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so.