Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.