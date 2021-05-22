Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,355.00
Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $39,355.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003690 BTC on major exchanges.www.modernreaders.com