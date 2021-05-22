Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share
Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.www.modernreaders.com