Insider Buying: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases 3,071 Shares of Stock

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). WPP stock opened at GBX 974.40 ($12.73) on Friday....

