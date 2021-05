About this time of year when I was a teacher, I was starting to take down my posters and bulletin boards. I had the time at the end of school to look at my walls and decide my decorating plan for the next year. I made a quick sketch of my room and could then spend the summer making those crucial decisions. Now, secondary school teachers (I am talking to you, Jennifer Bergland) might not be able to relate, but I know my elementary educators know what I am talking about.