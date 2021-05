Fast Pair has been a boon for Android users around the world. First introduced with the original Pixel Buds back in 2017, they have made their way to a lot of wireless earbuds and headphones from companies from the likes of OnePlus, Realme, Microsoft, and more, and it does what the name says it does: it’s a feature from Google that allows Android devices to quickly connect to nearby Bluetooth devices when they come in contact for the first time, without needing to go to the Bluetooth section in Settings and manually scan it and pair.