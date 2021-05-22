Destiny 2 Cross-Play Beta Test Dates Scheduled For Next Week

Game publisher Tripwire Presents and Developer Torn Banner Studios has announced the details for the upcoming Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta program. Scheduled to begin on May 27, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT) and ending on June 1 at 11:00am (EDT), the Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta will be available for free to all players on PC (via Epic Games Store), the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems, the Xbox One , and the Xbox Series X/S console systems. The Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta client is also scheduled to be available to pre-download across all platforms one day early on May 26, 2021 at 11:00am (EDT). The Cross-Play Open Beta will be the final playable test for Chivalry 2 before its June 8, 2021 global release date.