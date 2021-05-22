Destiny 2 Cross-Play Beta Test Dates Scheduled For Next Week
A Destiny 2 cross-play beta has been officially scheduled to take place next week. Bungie revealed the plans in a blog post yesterday, setting the test run for all Destiny 2 players from May 25 to May 27. Taking part in the beta will see you playing on the Vanguard Strikes cross-play beta playlist, where you’ll be connected to others playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Google Stadia. Those who manage to complete three strikes will receive the “Stars Crossed” emblem (below) as a reward.www.escapistmagazine.com