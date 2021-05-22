Global Data Analytics Supercomputer (DAS) Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2021 | Analysis & Outlook By – IBM, PSSC Labs, Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

The Global Mobile Data Protection Market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The growth of mobile devices globally, supplemented with the progress of data accessibility techniques has given unprecedented access to data. With the authorization to use smart devices for accessing corporate data ubiquitously, businesses have benefited by taking timely business decisions. Besides, these sweeping advancements in mobile data accessibility have amplified their profitability and augmented their business productivity. But this vast amount of data that resides within the organizations and that which continually travels over the network runs the continual danger of being tampered and misused. To cohesively safeguard this entire data, the enterprises have been broadly considering the usage of Mobile Data Protection solutions.