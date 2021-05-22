newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin mom starts burial gowns project for babies

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Little things each day remind Hazel Jones of her son, Mattie. In her apartment, dozens of stuffed and ceramic turtles decorate the walls. Hazel's husband, Artrell Jones, was the first to make the connection between Mattie and the turtles. He loves the animals himself and suspects his son would have, too.

