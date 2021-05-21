1588 Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866
MOVE IN READY, custom, like new property is a show stopper. Open floor plan with huge kitchen featuring solid surface countertops, large eat at bar, stainless appliances, beautiful custom cabinetry with recessed lights. Separate dining area leads to living space with gorgeous oversized built ins. Designer paint colors and light fixtures. Large master suite with soaking tub, separate shower, vanity with seating, walk in closet. This house has every attention to detail and will not last long. All info subject to verification.www.djournal.com