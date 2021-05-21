1588 Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866

TUPELO – When Lee Pryor Caldwell and her husband, Rudy, moved to Tupelo in 1972, they built a big rose bed at the end of their driveway. "I'd always had a rose or two, but that bed probably had 30 roses in it," she said. "When we moved to a new house in '91, I told Rudy I wanted a rose garden for our 30th wedding anniversary. It took three years, but I got a gazebo with a rose garden around it. I probably had 45 or 50 roses, but that counts everything – drift roses and Knock Outs, as well as hybrid teas."