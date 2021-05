For years, researchers have been paving the way for Down’s syndrome treatment studies by carrying out longitudinal observation studies. These have identified imaging, fluid biomarker, and cognitive measures that could serve as selection or outcome measures. In parallel, clinicians have identified people with Down's who are willing to take part in trials. Hundreds are expected to join trial-ready cohorts this year. Encouraged by the completion of AC Immune’s Phase 1 trial of an anti-amyloid vaccine in people with Down’s (see Part 1), researchers hope to test several other anti-amyloid treatments in these cohorts within the next few years.