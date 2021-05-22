Yuba City falls to Woodcreek, 58-46

There was a spurt in the first half when the Yuba City High boys basketball team appeared like the superior team over state power Woodcreek (Roseville) on Friday.

The Honkers overcame an early 10-point first-quarter deficit with a 19-6 second quarter to grab a 3-point lead at halftime.

Woodcreek didn’t seem fazed, and wouldn’t trail for too much longer, turning a four-point late third-quarter deficit into a fourth-period advantage, en route to a 58-46 win at Honker Gym in front of a limited fan capacity due to the pandemic.

Woodcreek won its 12th in a row, improving to 13-3. Yuba City, meanwhile, ended its season at 1-5.

The Honkers’ top weapon throughout the modified season was Jalen Hale. The senior combination guard poured in 23 points as the lone YC player in double-figures. Hale played inside-out all night, converting both long jumpers and inside buckets, like the one courtesy of a give-and-go in the lane to put YC in front, 34-30 with 4 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter.

Woodcreek responded with a 12-5 run following that basket to erase the deficit and grab a 42-39 lead heading into the fourth.

A few turnovers and big-time conversions in the final quarter, and Woodcreek ballooned its lead back to 10, leading to a season sweep of YC.

Nick Stultz had 16 points, Jackson Tucker 12 to lead the Timberwolves. Ryan Grace and Gerardo Avila each contributed six points for YC.