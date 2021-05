You know, Lord, the cloud formations, from our point of view here on our hilltop, are breathtaking! We do need rain in our area. One minute it looks like rain clouds bounding over the horizon; a bit later, the sun is bursting through again in a teasing way. The rain drops are so few and far between in our particular area and the valley of trees below really do need a wash job. So glad You are in charge of the weather, Lord, and that You can handle that job. That would be quite a feat for any of us to do, right? Thank You for the quiet moments today as we enjoy the marvels of Your work.