Reports: Jaguars ST coordinator Brian Schneider takes indefinite leave

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 5 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is taking an indefinite leave for personal reasons, according to multiple reports on Friday. Schneider also took leave from the Seattle Seahawks last September due to personal reasons. It wasn’t immediately known if this leave is for similar seasons. Schneider was hired by...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Brian Schneider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Raiders#American Football#Assistant Coach#Jaguars St#The Seattle Seahawks#Usc#Colorado State#Iowa State#January#College#Special Teams
