newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks to face Heat carrying plenty of motivation

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 5 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted a chance for payback against the Miami Heat, who ousted them from the second round of the NBA playoffs last year. Consider revenge a major motivator for the Bucks starting Saturday when they play host the Heat in Game 1 of this year’s first-round playoff series at Milwaukee.

www.lindyssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Go Game#Nba Finals#Playoff Series#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#Mvp#Motivation#Firepower#3 Point Shooting#Face#Payback#3 Point Range#Defenses#Chicago#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Sends A Message To The Rest Of The NBA: "Nobody Intimidates Us.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have had a pretty rough season. Still, even amid all the struggles, Butler remains confident in their chances to make a deep run. “I like our chances against anybody honestly,” Butler told TNT. “Nobody intimidates us.”. After making a surprising run to the NBA...
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks closer to 2nd in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Bucks (45-25) pulled to within one game of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers (33-37) remained tied...
NBASportsGrid

Jimmy Butler Out Versus Bucks

Jimmy Butler was a game-time decision leading up to the Miami Heat’s encounter with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it appears that he will be held out for the second time in six games with a back injury. We’ll find Nemanja Bjelica starting in place of Butler against the Bucks. https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1393710557820342275.
NBAMiddletown Press

Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East's No. 2 seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAallucanheat.com

Miami Heat: Is new style the most sustainable style of play for NBA Playoff Success?

The Miami Heat have been on a pretty good offensive run lately. They’ve been able to rack up the points on the opposition and especially now when they needed to. Though their defense had been their core strength for much of the season until the end of March, they’ve since flipped the switch, making their offense the focal point. That’s the sum of it, but here are the facts of it.
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks drop regular season finale to Bulls; all sights set to the Heat

The Bucks drop game 72 of the 2021 regular season to finish with a record of 46-26 on the year. All sights are now pointed towards the round one match up versus the Miami Heat. They say revenge is best served right away, and the Bucks will get their chance to redeem their Eastern Conference semi-finals lost against the Heat in the bubble back in 2020.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Heat rout Pistons to close regular season

Precious Achiuwa had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 120-107 road win over the Detroit Pistons in the regular-season finale for both on Sunday. With little to no incentive to win the game, each team rested several starters. Miami already had the No. 6...
NBA939thegame.com

Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Bucks dominate in paint, defeat Heat

In what could be a playoff preview, Khris Middleton posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, leading the host Milwaukee Bucks past the visiting Miami Heat, 122-108, on Saturday night. Milwaukee, which is 11-3 in its past 14 games, also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists fromtwo-time...
NBAnumberfire.com

Khris Middleton (ankle) out for Bucks in regular season finale Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton is dealing with a bit of a sore ankle, and he'll be held out of the regular season finale against the Bulls. Look for P.J. Tucker to potentially enter the starting lineup in his absence.
NBAwtaq.com

Milwaukee Bucks in Indiana to face the Pacers

The Bucks will face the Pacers tonight in Indianapolis. They are looking for a win that helps them set their postseason seeding. The Bucks have won 12 of their last 17 games while the Pacers have split their last 10 games. Milwaukee sits one-and-a-half games behind Brooklyn in the race...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 122-108 win over Miami Heat

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat looked fairly different when they met during the first week of the season for a double-header in December. Although the Heat were without leading man Jimmy Butler and guard Victor Oladipo in the lineup this time around, these new rosters for both teams were interesting to watch last night. It was a rather routine win for the Bucks as they claimed yet another season series over an Eastern Conference opponent with a 122-108 win over the Heat.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.