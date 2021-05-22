newsbreak-logo
Free 4G LTE smartphones, tablets offered to low-income individuals

By Brooke Robichaux
L'Observateur
Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE — Charitable Assistance of Louisiana is a new community service organization providing a lifeline to low-income individuals in St. John the Baptist Parish. Located at 2832 W. Airline Highway Ste. A in LaPlace, Charitable Assistance is a hub connecting individuals on government assistance or with a household income below 135% of the poverty level to free 4G LTE smartphones with unlimited talk, text and data.

