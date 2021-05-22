Nutritionist’s top tips for mindful living with food allergies
May is Food Allergy Awareness Month. It is estimated that approximately 32 million Americans, 5.6 million of whom are children, have food allergies. This means that about 10.8% of the adult population in the U.S. has some form of food allergies. Unfortunately, according to research, the incidence of food allergies is rising. The cause is considered to be several factors including pesticides, GMOs, chemical additives and environmental pollutants, all resulting in weakened immunity and unhealthy digestion. Typically, food allergies are not dangerous, resulting in mild skin or digestive issues.www.lobservateur.com