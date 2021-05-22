Clinton’s Joe Simpson, Logan Mulholland, distance med compete Friday

CLINTON — Joe Simpson had to finish chewing his beef stick snack he had after state.

Then, he had to chew on a bronze medal.

Needless to say, the bronze tasted a little better.

“It’s like a happy-sad,” Simpson said. “I’m glad where I finished, but I wanted more. I think I ended up good.”

Simpson took home bronze after placing third (54-03.50) in the Class 4A boys shot put during the state track meet Friday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Clinton’s Logan Mulholland placed 20th (19-08.50) in the boys 4A long jump to end his season Friday, while Favin Williams, Jai Jensen, Ashten Corbin and Parker Sirna placed 22nd in the 4A distance medley (3:48.90).

Though Simpson was happy with the finish, he admitted he felt he wasn’t amped up enough. In addition, he scratched his second throw, which according to him and Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger, would have been a 56 or even a 58.

“My second throw that I scratched, that was probably like a 56 or above,” Simpson said. “I couldn’t get my body going. I didn’t have the adrenaline I needed. I don’t know what it was. It’s a little cold — it’s not as warm as I wanted, but that’s not an excuse. I still want more.”

Simpson said the scratched throw was a technical issue, but it wasn’t a big scratch.

“I put a lot of force into it,” Simpson said. “I had a lot of momentum going forward and when I went to turn my foot, it got stuck on the board, so I couldn’t save it. It wasn’t a big scratch, it just fell out a little bit.”

Schneeberger said Simpson left it all out there today.

“We jokingly always say, ‘Two years ago, if you said Joe Simpson would be a double medalist in the state meet in the throws, you’d have been like, what? The throws?’” Schneeberger said. “He sets high expectations for himself, he holds himself to a high standard. At a glimpse, maybe he’s a little disappointed, but anytime you win two medals at a state competition — especially in our state, with the way track and field is right now in Iowa — that’s an accomplishment.”

Simpson said the season ending is bittersweet.

“Track wasn’t even my biggest sport,” Simpson said. “I just put a lot of work into it. I don’t know. It’s a weird feeling. But I’m not totally sad it’s over — I knew it was going to happen and I still have baseball.”

He had been looking toward Drake for a while.

“Every day I thought about this — this moment right here,” Simpson said. “But you’ve just got to put a lot of work in, set high goals and work toward them.”

His mentality is something he hopes Clinton continues to adopt.

“My first three years, we were almost in a rebuilding phase,” Simpson said. “Everyone was unmotivated in the weight room — nobody wanted to work hard and that was hard for my class, because we didn’t have people to look up to. But this year, I can tell the culture is changing, starting with this team and the baseball team.

“You can just tell people want to get better and it benefits the whole school, so I’m glad to see it. When I was a freshman, I came in and I realized that, ‘I need to work hard. I want to make a change.’ We’re starting to. It’s good.”

Schneeberger praised his three seniors in the distance medley — Williams, Corbin and Sirna — and is excited for Mulholland’s future.

“After having last year off and seeing how hard this group of guys worked, it’s definitely a little feather in the cap today, icing on the cake,” Schneeberger said. “I know a couple of our guys were a little bit down, they had some pretty high expectations, but it’s just a whole other level out here. You get to some of these bigger metro schools and everybody takes it seriously all the time. Its just a little different level of anxiety and nerves, and I thought we responded pretty well.

“For a lot of these guys, it was the first time they’ve ever been out here, first time they’ve seen state-level competition at any sport. Big step for them, great accomplishment for them and a good step for our program.”