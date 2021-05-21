Hall Pitching Downs Panthers
The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers had no answers for Hall pitching falling to the Red Devils 8-3 Thursday afternoon. Panther Mason Misfeldt started off the game with a ten pitch single, one of his two singles in the game, before Hall pitchers settled in striking out seven of the next eight and eight of the next ten Panther hitters. Misfeldt was the only Panther able to get hits off of Hall starter Trez Rybarezyk, who allowed just the 2 over six innings while striking out 12 and walking 2.