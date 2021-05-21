Hall Pitching Downs Panthers

In Sunrise, the Florida Panthers hung a 5-1 loss on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Wennberg scored a hat trick for the Panthers, his second NHL hat trick. “It would be great (to finish second), but we’re just looking to win the next game,” Wennberg said. “Of course, you can look at the standings, but I feel like the focus is just to play the game and do what we can do. We’ll see what happens. Obviously, we’re going to do our best and we’re excited to see where it’s going to take us.”