Texas State

Chris Krok Show: Gov Abbott “Texas Is 100% OPEN”

wbap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Governor Abbott announced that Texas would be 100 % OPEN. Now some people have a problem with that, yes really. Chris breaks down audio from WFAA & Dallas County Clay Jenkins’ comments from earlier in the week. What would we do without experts?

