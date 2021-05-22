Clinton’s Ali House 21st in 4A shot put

DES MOINES — To Clinton junior Ali House, the best part of the state track meet comes down to two words.

“Cheesecake Factory,” House said, laughing.

And there’s only one way to go at Cheesecake Factory.

“Fettuccine Alfredo, mac and cheese on the side,” House said. “I love pasta. It’s the best. Solid five out of 10 for the Cheesecake Factory. Overpriced and undercooked.”

And there you have it — food review in the books.

In reality, though, House said the state meet is not so much about stale pasta or overpriced cheesecake, but instead, the incredible atmosphere at the Blue Oval.

“I got to watch a girl high jump 5-09 today, and feeling the whole stadium erupt around her, I was like, ‘I have chills,’” House said. “I looked at my teammate and I was like, ‘This is awesome. I love to be here right now.’”

House placed 21st (33-03) in the Class 4A girls shot, the final Clinton girls athlete to compete after Camryn Sattler and Kanijah Angel competed on Thursday.

“We had a really good weekend,” Clinton girls track and field coach Tony Steen said. “Some of us might not have done what we wanted to do, but we’re also young, our first year out here some of them. Nerves settle in, it gets a little crazy, but I’m pleased. Kanijah came out and ran and broke the 13 barrier, which is huge as a freshman, improved from her seed spot in which we talk about.

“Cam came out, ran, little bit nervous we think, didn’t run her best race, but she’s already focused for next year, saying, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ Ali, same thing, beat her seed spot from what she came in at. She did really well, so I’m pleased and the future is bright. We’ve got a lot of young kids that are hungry and hopefully these three girls that competed out here this weekend will go home and tell them, ‘Hey, we can get there and do some stuff.’”

It isn’t exactly the result House wanted, but she still had a good time.

“It’s not what I wanted,” House said. “I wanted to make a statement. make people proud — it’s not my best throw, but still being here in the environment is fun. I watched some really great things happen here — whether it be high jump, sprinting throwing. The experience is great in itself.”

She felt good during her throws.

“I thought it would affect me better,” House said. “I didn’t feel as much pressure as I did at districts because I was seeded low, so I wasn’t expecting to win the whole thing. It felt good. I beat some people I wanted to beat.”

After finding out she qualified the day after the state qualifying meet, House said she feels fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to compete at Drake.

But the opportunity wasn’t give to her — she earned it.

“It’s not given,” House said. “I didn’t think I was going, then I ended up getting a text and they’re like, ‘You’re in!’ And I was like, ‘In what?’ I thought I wasn’t going. Nothing is ever given and just being out here, you need to appreciate what you have, especially with not having a season last year. We had two seniors who didn’t get to go out here and one was probably going to place, which sucks, but we’re here now so that’s what’s really important.”

House said though pasta doesn’t necessarily help one throw further, she did say her coaches deserve credit for helping her be the best athlete she could be this season.

“I really like my coaches,” House said. “They do a lot for me. I’ll text Steen and be like, ‘Hey, I need to get some throws in.’ It’ll be a Sunday afternoon and he’ll be like, ‘Alright, see you there in 10.’ It’s not about them — it’s about us and that’s a very important thing for me when it comes to coaching. I appreciate coaches who can do that.

“If I didn’t have a coach I could turn to, I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am.”