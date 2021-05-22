newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

Clinton’s Ali House 21st in 4A shot put

By Beau Troutman btroutman@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16o6tg_0a7jpgQD00

DES MOINES — To Clinton junior Ali House, the best part of the state track meet comes down to two words.

“Cheesecake Factory,” House said, laughing.

And there’s only one way to go at Cheesecake Factory.

“Fettuccine Alfredo, mac and cheese on the side,” House said. “I love pasta. It’s the best. Solid five out of 10 for the Cheesecake Factory. Overpriced and undercooked.”

And there you have it — food review in the books.

In reality, though, House said the state meet is not so much about stale pasta or overpriced cheesecake, but instead, the incredible atmosphere at the Blue Oval.

“I got to watch a girl high jump 5-09 today, and feeling the whole stadium erupt around her, I was like, ‘I have chills,’” House said. “I looked at my teammate and I was like, ‘This is awesome. I love to be here right now.’”

House placed 21st (33-03) in the Class 4A girls shot, the final Clinton girls athlete to compete after Camryn Sattler and Kanijah Angel competed on Thursday.

“We had a really good weekend,” Clinton girls track and field coach Tony Steen said. “Some of us might not have done what we wanted to do, but we’re also young, our first year out here some of them. Nerves settle in, it gets a little crazy, but I’m pleased. Kanijah came out and ran and broke the 13 barrier, which is huge as a freshman, improved from her seed spot in which we talk about.

“Cam came out, ran, little bit nervous we think, didn’t run her best race, but she’s already focused for next year, saying, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ Ali, same thing, beat her seed spot from what she came in at. She did really well, so I’m pleased and the future is bright. We’ve got a lot of young kids that are hungry and hopefully these three girls that competed out here this weekend will go home and tell them, ‘Hey, we can get there and do some stuff.’”

It isn’t exactly the result House wanted, but she still had a good time.

“It’s not what I wanted,” House said. “I wanted to make a statement. make people proud — it’s not my best throw, but still being here in the environment is fun. I watched some really great things happen here — whether it be high jump, sprinting throwing. The experience is great in itself.”

She felt good during her throws.

“I thought it would affect me better,” House said. “I didn’t feel as much pressure as I did at districts because I was seeded low, so I wasn’t expecting to win the whole thing. It felt good. I beat some people I wanted to beat.”

After finding out she qualified the day after the state qualifying meet, House said she feels fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to compete at Drake.

But the opportunity wasn’t give to her — she earned it.

“It’s not given,” House said. “I didn’t think I was going, then I ended up getting a text and they’re like, ‘You’re in!’ And I was like, ‘In what?’ I thought I wasn’t going. Nothing is ever given and just being out here, you need to appreciate what you have, especially with not having a season last year. We had two seniors who didn’t get to go out here and one was probably going to place, which sucks, but we’re here now so that’s what’s really important.”

House said though pasta doesn’t necessarily help one throw further, she did say her coaches deserve credit for helping her be the best athlete she could be this season.

“I really like my coaches,” House said. “They do a lot for me. I’ll text Steen and be like, ‘Hey, I need to get some throws in.’ It’ll be a Sunday afternoon and he’ll be like, ‘Alright, see you there in 10.’ It’s not about them — it’s about us and that’s a very important thing for me when it comes to coaching. I appreciate coaches who can do that.

“If I didn’t have a coach I could turn to, I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am.”

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
379
Followers
83
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, IA
Sports
City
Clinton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Put#Track And Field#Mac#Cheesecake Factory#Clinton Girls#Laughing#Coach Tony Steen#Stale Pasta#Sprinting Throwing#Overpriced Cheesecake#Text Steen#Love#Coaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CLINTON FRI 5-? & SAT 9-...

RETIRING - TUPPERWARE 50% OFF. Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. ...
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

CLINTON Moving/Cul du sac sa...

RETIRING - TUPPERWARE 50% OFF. Lots of household, slow cookers, coffee makers, seasonal decorations, hunting, trapping, radial arm saw, remodeling extras. ...
Fulton, ILClinton Herald

Fulton grad is Chromatic Blue

CLINTON — Using the artistic name Chromatic Blue, Fulton High School alumnus Ron Johnson finds a creative outlet in electronic music. “Some people say it has an ‘80s vibe,” Johnson said from his California home last month.”I prefer to kind of keep it of that genre.” Johnson hopes synth pop is on its way back.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Beau Knows Sports: Life in the fast lane

My day began reporting on some Clinton LumberKings business — stay tuned Tuesday for that story — then I went down to North Scott High School for the second day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis championship. After that, I grabbed a pizza from Lopiez in Davenport (the best pizza in this general area by a long shot. Easily a nine out of 10) and am now writing to you from Habano Cigar Lounge, hanging out among others discussing their week, lives and work.