CASSELTON, N.D. — The North Dakota Class B Region 1 Baseball Championship game was personal for Max Kobbervig. He was out for revenge. The Central Cass senior pitcher took no mercy on Kindred-Richland and tossed the best game of his season in the biggest game of his team's season so far. He struck out 13 batters in 6-1/3 innings as the Squirrels defeated the Vikings 10-1 on Monday at Central Cass High School to claim the region title and earn a trip to the state tournament.