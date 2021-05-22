Ole Miss rallies late to stun Georgia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Will Frizzell came up huge when it mattered most. Texas A&M's series opener against No. 11 Ole Miss was tied, 8-8, heading into the bottom of the ninth at Blue Bell Park. The Aggie first baseman, who already had a two-run homer on the game, came to the plate and hit the very first pitch of the inning over the wall in right centerfield for a walkoff win, 9-8. It was a game of big innings for both teams as each had three runs in the opening frame and then A&M had a five-run fifth before the Rebels added four in the sixth. However, after the sixth, the Aggie bullpen was outstanding as they held one of the best offenses in baseball to no runs and two hits in that span. The win is a big one for the Aggies as there are only two more weekend series after this one and the Maroon and White need some wins to make the SEC tournament.