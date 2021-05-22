Ole Miss rallies late to stun Georgia

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. - Down to their final five outs and trailing 5-1, No. 11 Ole Miss simply refused to throw in the towel. Back-to-back home runs from Kevin Graham and Tim Elko tied the game in the eighth gave the Rebels a sudden chance to take the series, which they did in 11 innings with an 8-5 victory over Georgia on Friday.

