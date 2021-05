The Oakland A’s were without one of their star hitters on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the reason behind it is one for the all-time bizarre injury record books. First baseman Matt Olson was scratched from the lineup yesterday after getting drilled by his own hit in the batting cage, reports Alex Coffey of The Athletic. He hit a ball straight back at the pitcher’s protective screen, and it ricocheted back and hit him in the eye, leading to swelling and “quite the shiner” but no fracture, adds Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle.