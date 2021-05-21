Brandgenuity Decorates Mr. Kate Program
YouTube home DIY and design influencer brand, Mr. Kate, continues to grow its licensing program with RoomMates – a division of York Wallcoverings for peel-and-stick wallpaper, decals, murals and tile; Peking Handicraft for bedding, decorative pillows and throws and Williamson Home for wall décor, ranging from canvas and framed art to signs and mirrors. The agreements were brokered by Mr. Kate’s licensing agency, Brandgenuity, in partnership with the talent agency for Mr. Kate, A3 Artists Agency.www.licenseglobal.com