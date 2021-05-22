newsbreak-logo
Schedule allows for exploring eateries

By SHERRY SLATER
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

When my editor took off three days this week, I was asked to pitch in as night editor for a couple of extra shifts. My usual schedule includes a Monday night editing shift, which doesn't begin until 3 p.m. The late start allows me to schedule doctor appointments and teeth cleanings without taking time off work.

Barvida Organic Plant-Based Eatery & Juice Bar Opens in Darien

Their name nails it: Barvida. Vida, life. I might have simply walked in, but I had a bounce in my step as I left. See, you never quite know what you are going to encounter at a self-proclaimed “healthy” eatery, as healthy can be interpreted pretty darned broadly and with some questionable interpretations, let’s be honest. It’s therefore wildly refreshing when you find a place that has their mission clearly defined and they take it all the way to the finish line, with no stalls or excuses along the way. From their cheeky website to the very bubbly staff member, Tara, at the register (who, coincidentally, in her mask, bears a startling resemblance to Twyla from Schitt’s Creek-and yes, she’s just as friendly, sweet and sparkly), there is a palpable energy to Barvida.
RestaurantsEast Valley Tribune

Celebrated ramen eatery opens in Chandler

A signature California-based ramen restaurant chain has opened its first Arizona location in downtown Chandler. JINYA Ramen Bar, a contemporary Japanese franchise restaurant concept, opened recently in New Square, where DC Steakhouse and The Stillery are neighboring tenants. JINYA in Chandler, owned by Realtor Daradee Olson, is the 41st location...
Restaurantsbizjournals

Breakfast eatery Uptown Yolk closes shop at 7th Street Public Market

The couple behind Uptown Yolk at 7th Street Public Market have closed that restaurant after a two-year run — but they're not ruling out a new location for the concept in the future. James Beard-nominated chef Greg Collier and wife Subrina opened that breakfast-inspired eatery in early 2019. It built...
Restaurants614now.com

German Village eatery gets big refresh

When Chapman’s Eat Market celebrates its grand re-opening May 21, the eatery will usher in a host of changes both to the physical space and the guests’ experience. “It’s a huge change for us, and we’re extremely excited about it,” said Chef and Owner BJ Lieberman. “It really will be like opening an all-new restaurant.”
Dallas, TXpeoplenewspapers.com

NYC Brunch Eatery Sadelle’s Coming To Highland Park Village

Sadelle’s, a brunch restaurant known for “the best bagels in New York City” will open in the space occupied by Royal Blue Grocery later this year. Royal Blue Grocery will close its Highland Park Village location June 27 and the downtown Dallas stores — in Trammel Crow Center and The Mercantile — will transition into Berkley’s Market July 1, pending landlord approval.
Gilbert, AZpullingcorksandforks.com

CoreLife Eatery opening location in Gilbert with “Pay What You Want Day”

Former ASU & NFL player Adam Archuleta is opening the 2nd Arizona location of his healthy fast casual concept CoreLife Eatery in Gilbert next week. The restaurant is known for offering nutritious meals, useing fresh ingredients free of GMOs, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and additives. Grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken & pork and cage-free eggs are used for their grain bowls, salads and dinner plates.
RestaurantsArkansas Online

Torrent of eatery closures avoided

A year ago, experts predicted that one-third of the restaurants in America were at risk of closure in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Chef and activist Tom Colicchio said the number of casualties could have been as high as 75%. New data from the National Restaurant Association, a...
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Edera Italian Eatery Serves up Magic in the Central West End

48 Maryland Plaza, 314-361-7227. Tues.-Thurs. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-10 p.m. (Closed Sunday and Monday.) Arancini $14. Honey 'nduja pizza $18. Veal chop $30• Carryout, indoor dining, outdoor dining. This winter, Edera Italian Eatery proved itself the gold standard of pandemic dining, setting up an outdoor dining area of individual glass...
Restaurantsroguevalleymagazine.com

The Delicious Xilakil Latin Fusion Eatery in Medford!

How about some savory tacos or a California burrito for a quick tasty lunch or dinner? Well, if you haven’t tried Xilakil Latin Fusion Eatery yet, you have to give it a try!. This fresh Tex-Mex Medford eatery replaces the previous business establishment “Taco Now”; the store is conveniently located across from Walmart at 1361 Center Drive #106.
RestaurantsGuestofaguest.com

Bar Sardine's Gabe Stulman Is Back With A New Parisian-Inspired Eatery

Restaurateur Gabe Stulman is back and better than ever with his new sure-to-be hot spot Jolene. The past year has certainly not been an easy one for the hospitality icon, who saw three of his restaurants (Fedora, Bar Sardine and Simon & The Whale) close permanently due to the pandemic. But the creative has been quick to pivot, taking the opportunity to envision exactly what a post-Covid restaurant should look like. And such is Jolene.
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Restaurants & Eateries

Palooza: Open for outdoor dining. Also taking orders over the phone for lunch and dinner items. You can pay in advance and they will bring it out to your car. Check out the menu at www.paloozafresh.com, then give them a call at 833-4000. Open Sunday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Restaurantsdailyvoice.com

Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Becomes Go-To Spot For Southern Cuisine

If your stomach is calling for some Southern-style food, you know, chicken and waffles and collard greens or maybe some shrimp and grits, then there's a Hudson Valley restaurant that can take care of those cravings in a big way. My Father's House Southern Cusine in Nyack is quickly becoming...
Grandview Heights, OH614now.com

New eatery brings bourbon bar, smoked meats to Grandview

During the pandemic, the neighborhood-favorite Grandview Café has been preparing smoked entrees several days a week. And at this point, it’s safe to say the move to expand the eatery’s culinary horizons has been a hit among patrons. So much so that this summer, Grandview diners can expect Round II...
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Eatery Offers American Comfort Food With Flair

If you feel like having American comfort food in a nice setting with good service then a longtime favorite spot on Long Island should fill the bill. The Shed, located in Huntington, has been serving lunch, dinner, and a much-attended brunch since 2017 at 54 New. St. is no stranger to local and foodies, but for those new in the area, it's a must-explore spot.
East Hampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Rita Cantina, a Mexican Eatery, Arrives in Springs

Rita Cantina has opened in Springs, serving up modern Mexican dishes along with an extensive tequila-focused bar program. Owner and chef Eric Miller, known for his restaurants like Bay Kitchen Bar, brings his passion for Mexican cuisine and the East End with the help of partners, Adam Miller, who is behind the innovative bar program, and Marc Miller, who handles operations. The team at Rita Cantina welcomes both locals and visitors alike for cuisine that showcases a bounty of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Restaurantsrrobserver.com

Virtual burger eatery goes to ‘hard-copy’ location

A local virtual restaurant is downloading to a brick-and-mortar location. In December, Lily and Liam Bistro owners James and Megan Garrigan opened a virtual restaurant, Upscale Burgers and Shakes. This concept allowed the couple to use the kitchen at the bistro for a restaurant branded toward a dinner crowd and.