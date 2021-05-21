newsbreak-logo
By Russell M. Angelo
 4 days ago

Though they don’t have any legitimate power, being created with out either constitutional or statutory authority, and actually typically contravene established law. Federal laws generally involve issues that concern the whole country. State legal guidelines usually don’t reach beyond the borders of the state. Constitution, federal laws have supremacy over state and native legal guidelines. This implies that when a state or native law conflicts with a federal law, the federal law prevails.

Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Outcry Over Brazil Bill Relaxing Environmental Rules

Environmentalists accused Brazilian lawmakers Thursday of further threatening the country's disappearing rainforests after the lower house passed a bill relaxing environmental regulations for the agriculture and energy sectors. The bill, which exempts 13 categories of projects from environmental permit requirements, passed late Wednesday in a 300-122 vote, and now goes...
Environmentjurist.org

European Parliament approves amendments to law allowing public to challenge negative environmental decisions

The European Parliament voted Thursday to amend an EU law to give the public greater ability to challenge any EU member action that negatively affected the environment. These changes bring the EU closer in line with the measures agreed to in the Aarhus Convention, a 1998 UN agreement protecting the public’s access to justice in environmental law. The proposal follows a 2017 UN report stating the EU was failing to properly enforce the agreement. The revision of EU regulation 1367/2006, the governing legislation on access to environmental justice, was adopted by a large majority (553 for, 62 against) and is primarily seen as having a positive effect on Europe’s access to justice for environmental issues.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Newsom signs law streamlining environmental reviews for big projects

SAN JOSE — Offering a boost to large residential developments in the midst of a deepening housing crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a measure streamlining environmental reviews for large projects. Newsom joined state and local leaders and housing and labor advocates Thursday at the site of...
U.S. Politicstheregreview.org

Publication of Policies Governing Agency Adjudicators

To enhance transparency, agencies should publish information about adjudicators on their websites. Each year, the federal government conducts a vast number of adjudications. These adjudications span a wide array of topics, including government benefits, employee payment disputes, and taxes. Many federal agencies employ adjudicators who conduct adjudications on these agency...
Congress & CourtsSCOTUSblog

Refreshing unanimity in court’s interpretation of Superfund law

Just four weeks after hearing oral argument, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a refreshingly clear, unanimous decision in Guam v. United States. In an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, the court held that Guam could seek contribution from the U.S. Navy for the cost of cleaning up the Ordot Dump, a site on the island that the Navy created and used for decades.
Agricultureiowadnr.gov

Contracts, presentations head up Environmental Protection agenda

DES MOINES—Four contracts and four presentations top the agenda at the Environmental Protection Commission’s May 18 meeting. Commissioners will also elect officers after three new commissioners are sworn in. Presentations on Iowa’s groundwater status, improvements protecting Rathbun Lake’s watershed, derelict building grants and the Iowa Waste Exchange will bring commissioners...
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

Dear Editor: Regarding Agriculture Environmentalism

If the country is serious about tackling climate change, we ought to be sure to include the original environmentalists: our farmers and ranchers. Senator Michael Bennet understands as much with the Growing Climate Solutions Act, of which he is a co-sponsor. The act enables the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

Environmental Protection Advisory Committee Vacancies

The Alachua County Commission seeks applications to fill openings on the Environmental Protection Advisory Committee (EPAC). EPAC currently meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Environmental Protection Department Conference Room A, located in the Seagle Building (408 W. University Avenue, Gainesville). EPAC provides an...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Inslee signs ambitious environmental protection laws for Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a series of bills designed to protect the environment in Washington and fight climate change. Inslee on Monday signed the Climate Commitment Act, environmental justice legislation, a clean fuels standard and bills related to reducing Washington’s single-use plastic waste and hydrofluorocarbon pollution.
Environmentpharmaceutical-technology.com

Environmental factors most important among ESG: Poll

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change as part of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues of companies and businesses. In a poll Verdict has conducted to assess which among the three ESG factors is most important as ranked by companies, a majority 45%...
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Michigan Tribes and Environmental Groups Urge Enbridge to Leave

While they had hoped Governor Whitmer’s threats would make Enbridge close Line 5, the Canadian company is still in operation. Chair of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Aaron Payment says he’s not surprised but they’re still standing together against the pipeline. “We are making clear that we are putting a line in the sand to say that Enbridge does not belong here,” he said. “Their irresponsibility as a company, their pump and pray approach, the spill that happened at line 6. This is an accident waiting to happen. A spill is imminent. It’s finally time for the pipeline to be shut down.”
Environmentwgan.com

UMaine Profressor working to make environmentally friendly disinfectant

The federal government has awarded more than $300,000 to a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the money to William DeSisto, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the university. The university said...
Scotlandmelvillereview.com

Employment Law Unit

This includes collective bargaining regulation, and the proper to strike. Individual employment law refers to workplace rights, similar to job safety, health and safety or a minimum wage. Lord King LC was apprehensive that trustees might exploit alternatives to use trust property for themselves as an alternative of taking care of it. Business speculators using trusts had just recently caused a inventory market crash. Strict duties for trustees made their means into company law and had been applied to administrators and chief govt officers. Another instance of a trustee’s obligation could be to take a position property wisely or sell it. This is very the case for pension funds, crucial form of belief, where investors are trustees for folks’s financial savings until retirement.
Politicscoab.us

Environmental Stewardship Outreach Subcommittee meeting

Please Note: Two or more members of the City Commission or any board or committee of the City of Atlantic Beach may be in attendance. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Donna Bartle, City Clerk, at 247-5809 or at City Hall, 800 Seminole Road, by Noon on the Friday prior to the meeting.
Newark, NJPosted by
Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION APPROVES INAUGURAL ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCE INVENTORY WITH FOCUS ON ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Newark, NJ – May 11, 2021 – Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced today that the Newark Environmental Commission, in partnership with the City’s Office of Sustainability and Office of Planning and Zoning, and with funding from the Victoria Foundation, has launched a new report, which was approved at an Environmental Commission meeting.
Agriculturequalityassurancemag.com

Dairy Industry Issues Trade Principles on Environmental Sustainability

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has issued the U.S. Dairy Trade Principles on Environmental Sustainability, which the organization says is a critical and proactive step as the global community rallies around climate change and initiatives begin to impact international trade. IDFA, which represents more than 3...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

Public Notice – Environmental ...

PURPOSE OF NOTICE: To seek public comment on a draft permit from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for the Naval Station Norfolk Facility to manage hazardous waste in in Norfolk, Virginia. PERMIT NAME AND NUMBER: Hazardous Waste Storage Permit, EPA ID No. VA6170061463. APPLICANT NAME: Naval Station Norfolk. FACILITY...
LawPosted by
Forbes

“Retention Raises” May Be Unlawful Employment Discrimination, Says Federal Appeals Court

An opinion from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year, Freyd v. Oregon, clarifies what may constitute unintentional, but still illegal, discrimination under federal anti-discrimination laws. This ruling on the use of “retention raises” could have a significant impact in many corporate settings as well, particularly since this same analysis should apply to “retention bonuses.”