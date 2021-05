COLO, Iowa — Niland’s Cafe had served the community for nearly 70 years in the town of Colo when it closed back in 2018. A year later, the city helped give it new management and new life, but then came the shutdowns of 2020. After a second hiatus, the historic eatery has new owners, the Wilsons, who opened their doors for the first time on May 14th and say they are trying to keep up with the crowds.