On May 14, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives had arrested a Santa Rosa woman after stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. According to their statement, the investigation began on May 9, after an elderly victim had her purse stolen from a shopping cart from a retail store in Windsor. A customer saw a female, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, grab the victim's purse out of the shopping cart. The customer confronted Hernandez. Hernandez tossed the purse on the ground and left the store. However, the victim discovered her wallet had been stolen from her purse and called Windsor Police Department for a report.