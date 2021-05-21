Males’s Fashion, Style, Grooming, Health, Lifestyle, News & Politics
Whether it’s an amazing pair of over-the-knee boots, a vintage dress that you simply borrowed from your mom’s closet or an enviable purse, maintain one thing in your arsenal for the times you need to really show up stylish.” —Stylist, Chelsea T. “When it involves footwear, shade, print and elegance packs an enormous aesthetic punch—and so they don’t should be sky-excessive heels, both . Even if your look is casually thrown collectively, including a printed flat or a pop-of-color wedge can make things seem more intentional.” —Stylist, Jennifer M.melvillereview.com