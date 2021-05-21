newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Males’s Fashion, Style, Grooming, Health, Lifestyle, News & Politics

By Russell M. Angelo
melvillereview.com
 6 days ago

Whether it’s an amazing pair of over-the-knee boots, a vintage dress that you simply borrowed from your mom’s closet or an enviable purse, maintain one thing in your arsenal for the times you need to really show up stylish.” —Stylist, Chelsea T. “When it involves footwear, shade, print and elegance packs an enormous aesthetic punch—and so they don’t should be sky-excessive heels, both . Even if your look is casually thrown collectively, including a printed flat or a pop-of-color wedge can make things seem more intentional.” —Stylist, Jennifer M.

melvillereview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Brands#Luxury Lifestyle#Luxury Fashion#Art Style#Fashion Shopping#Fashion Television#The Fashion Industry#News Corp#Twitter#Islamist#Deckers Brands#Fashion Designers#Fashion Segments#Fashion College Students#Fashion Statements#Tactile Fashion#Fashionable Influence#Clothing#Floral Designers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelPosted by
Axios

Fashion is adapting for a post-pandemic lifestyle

Consumers and retailers alike are still trying to figure out what Americans will want to wear as they head back out into the world after a year at home, in sweatpants. Why it matters: The choices people make about their post-pandemic wardrobes will help define what, exactly, our “new normal” is. They'll indicate how both work and socializing have changed, and will tell the story of how people expressed themselves in the aftermath of a year of massive transformation.
New York City, NYVillage Voice

How Fashion Influencer Liv Schreiber Is Putting Education Into Style By Launching Zoom Fashion Week

Liv Schreiber is a top fashion blogger, stylist, and entrepreneur based in New York City. She runs Brand Caffeine, a fashion tech company that creates content to build fashion brands. She also leads an education program, called “Zoom Fashion Week” which provides fashion education to hundreds of students around the world. On the side, Schreiber styles her followers and celebrities.
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

Marcella: The NYC Fashion Brand Empowering Women & Girls Through Education & Style

It's tough to think of philanthropy and sleek, jet-black New York fashion as going hand-in-hand, but Marcella marries the two perfectly. The brand is the product of a love story between founders Siyana Huszar and Andy Huszar: Their love for each other, for sophisticated city style and for women and girls is what ultimately led them, after years of working corporate nine-to-five jobs, to launch their company.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

22 Queer Fashion Influencers Tell Us How They Describe Their Personal Style

Choosing who to follow on Instagram — especially if you're scrolling through your feed on the regular — is incredibly important. The brands and influencers you interact with there have the ability to impact your day and change your mood. As far as fashion is concerned, on the very best of days these people can inspire you to get out of bed and put on an outfit that speaks to your personality. There are no better creatives, artists, designers, and models to follow for all of that (and then some!) than the 22 we've gathered right here.
Beauty & Fashionnorthernvirginiamag.com

Insider’s Guide: lifestyle brand owner Destiny Sweeney Durant shares her fashion favorites

The Destiny’s Caché entrepreneur shares her go-to beauty products, accessories, and places to shop. When Springfield entrepreneur Destiny Sweeney Durant needs inspiration, she turns to treasured memories—her late grandmother’s home-cooked meals and the fine china and glasses she used to decorate her table, or her mother’s art collection. “I was always surrounded by art that looked like me,” says Durant, who earned her degree in marketing at Hampton University and started her online lifestyle brand, Destiny’s Caché, in 2017. The label, which is among the Black-owned lines carried at the new Gift Shop at Union Market in DC, honors her grandmother and caters to women of color. “It’s important for [them] to see themselves represented on products in all mediums,” says Durant. Here, her personal favorites.
Beauty & Fashionnewsofbahrain.com

Online market fair showcasing Filipino-made fashion and lifestyle products in Bahrain

Would you like to see the best Filipino-made fashion and other lifestyle products using traditional and contemporary textiles from different parts of the country?. The Embassy of the Philippines in the Kingdom of Bahrain is inviting the public – citizens and foreign residents – to an exclusive preview and online shopping experience at the Online Fair organised by the International Bazaar Foundation Inc. in cooperation with the HABI Textile Council of the Philippines entitled “HABI KALAYAAN ONLINE FAIR” from 10 to 11 June.
Beauty & Fashionthekit.ca

What is Genderless Fashion, Anyway?

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every week, writer Leanne Delap answers your pressing beauty and style questions. How can I find good plus-size options? How can I get shiny hair? How do I define my style? Send your Qs to [email protected]
Behind Viral VideosNYLON

“Coconut Girl” Is On TikTok’s Summer Fashion Moodboard

Every summer, young people look for a new aesthetic to define their style, and this year it’s the “Coconut Girl.” The fashion trend originated on TikTok and is mainly defined by the hibiscus flower print, a motif associated with Hawaiian shirts (also called Aloha shirts) that originated as early as the 1920s in Hawaii, along with surf-inspired graphics, puka shells, crochet details, halter tops, and platform sandals in bright colors.
Beauty & Fashionapetogentleman.com

Style And Scooters: A Modern Man’s Guide To Mod Fashion

Subcultures can have a lasting impact, but it’s rare that they, themselves, have staying power. From Greasers to Beatniks, history’s style tribes tend to have their moment, before inevitably being consigned to fancy-dress party irrelevance. Some ideas remain, but the glory days always come to an end sooner or later.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Man Was Drinking at the Bar

A man promised his wife he would stop drinking, but one day he broke his promise and found himself back to his old habit, but he faced some difficulties this time around. Despite assuring his wife he would stop drinking because he tends to overdrink and act funny, a man found himself going to the bar for a few bottles of drink.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This New Wave of Street Style Focuses on Everyday People

Amidst the pandemic-induced darkness that has gripped this country since early 2020 and even before, hope was an elusive commodity. A byproduct of days that turned into weeks that turned into months spent locked in our homes, many lost touch with any sense of prior normalcy, especially in terms of style. Fashion imagery mostly ignored the predicament, favoring an escapist approach instead. Masks were largely absent at fashion week and uncommon sightings among the pages of magazines. In the wake of depictions of this sartorial disconnect floated imagery of ensembles with the same fashion-induced joy that were refreshingly rooted in reality. These were mask-clad New Yorkers strutting the streets in their best looks, doing so in a way that respected the dangers of this pandemic but alluded to the optimism many were so desperate for.
Corona, NMPosted by
Corona Daily

Your Corona lifestyle news

(CORONA, NM) Life in Corona has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Corona area, click here.
New York City, NYdenimology.com

Cotte D’Armes Men’s Fall 2021 Collection – Teaser

Above you can see the teaser video from Cotte D’Armes for their upcoming men’s collection 2021. The male model, sporting a pair of the brand’s Blue Christian Pants, was filmed standing on a bench at a very typical New York City bus stop shelter. A total edgy and cool New York style vibe captured in this black and white shot.