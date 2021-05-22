newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Conway Public Schools to host vaccination event for students

By KOLTON RUTHERFORD Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) students aged 12-15 and older will be able to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at a voluntary vaccination event at CPSD’s Buzz Bolding Arena on May 26, the district announced in a press release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday. The event, which will run...

www.thecabin.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
Conway, AR
Vaccines
Conway, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Vaccination#Public High Schools#Free Schools#High School Students#Conway Public Schools#Cpsd#The Log Cabin#Courtway Middle Schools#Conway Junior High School#Conway High School#Buzz Bolding Arena#Onsite Students#Virtual Students#Parents#Parental Consent#Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Education
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Local schools to host graduation ceremonies this weekend

Four Faulkner County schools and one area college are preparing to honor their graduating high school seniors this weekend with ceremonies scheduled around the county. Guy-Perkins, Conway Christian, Greenbrier and St. Joseph are all scheduled to host graduation ceremonies beginning on Friday night. Guy-Perkins High School Graduation. Guy-Perkins is scheduled...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

St. Joseph student out-hops competition in annual toad races

St. Joseph School first grader Audrey Magie and her toad “Molly” won first place at Thursday’s “Jump for Education” toad race in downtown Conway. The toad races, a regular event during the city’s annual Toad Suck Daze festival, went on this year despite the traditional festival format being changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Conway students, staff can remove masks outdoors

The Conway Board of Education removed the requirement for students and staff members to wear face masks anytime they are outside the school buildings on campus. During its board meeting Tuesday, the board opened the floor to let community members speak about the mandate. A local physician, Dr. David Naylor...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Kimberly-Clark donates face masks to Conway Public Schools

Kimberly-Clark Professional, a child organization of the well-known personal care product manufacturer of the same name, announced a donation of over 1 million face masks and cleaning products to school districts across the country on Wednesday, including Conway Public Schools (CPSD). The donation, consisting of face masks, wet wipes and hand sanitizers, will support over 235,000 K-12 students, faculty and administrators in nearly 400 schools across 15 states, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Conway Morning Rotary service project

The Conway Morning Rotary Club built the raised bed gardens for Heritage Living Center completing its district grant for 2020-2021. They planted petite rose bushes, lavender plants and vinca and ice plants for fillers.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Arkansas Achievers

• Conway Corp has named the winners of its Energy Smart Contest. Students in grades prekindergarten to fourth were asked to create posters, while students in fifth- through 12th-grades could choose to either submit typed essays or create digital videos on this year's contest theme "My Life, Powered By Conway Corp." Arushi Huq, a second-grader at Ellen Smith Elementary, won first place in the poster contest. In the fifth- through seventh-grade essay category, Payton Brannon, a fifth-grader at Courtway Middle School, won first place for her essay "My Life, Powered By Conway Corp." Luke Caldwell, a junior at Conway High School, won the eighth- through 12th-grade grade essay contest with his essay "Conway Corp: Making Conway a Community." The digital video contest was won by Colby Thompson, a Conway High School junior.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Mallett, Pasierb receive Father Dellert Awards

St. Joseph High School held its Senior Awards presentations May 12 where college scholarships, academic recognitions, and sports achievements were announced. The Father Dellert Award, which honors the top all-around senior boy and girl, went to Caleb Mallett and Emma Pasierb. Father Sylvester Dellert pastored St. Joseph Church from 1955-69. Among other things, he started the school’s kindergarten program and oversaw construction of the former rectory.
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Meeting notice

The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association will have its last meeting until September on Tuesday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Laurel Park on Robinson Avenue at the large pavilion. Attendees may bring their own drinks as there will not be refreshments served. Conway native, Kerry Joe Allen, will be...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Yesterdays 5/15/21

Dr. Stephen Magie, an ophthalmologist from Conway, was recently installed as president of the Arkansas Medical Society during the organization’s annual session. He currently practices at the Magie Mabry Eye Clinic in Little Rock, and has been practicing medicine since 1980. As president, Magie will work with other physicians across the state for the betterment of health care in Arkansas.
Vilonia, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Vilonia School Board approves purchases, adopts county hazard mitigation plan

The Vilonia School District Board of Education voted Monday to approve multiple purchases at its May board meeting, per the meeting minutes provided to the Log Cabin by district Superintendent David Stephens. The purchases, four separate transactions which total over $380,000, include the acquisition of four school busses, floor cleaners,...
Conway, ARArkansas Online

Commencements set for Saturday

Here is a list of upcoming college and university commencement ceremonies, according to the higher education institutions. 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday, Stubblefield Arena, Fort Smith. Keynote speaker: Dr. Joseph Giaimo, president-elect, American Osteopathic Association. The ceremony will include the second class of Master of Science in Biomedicine students and the first class of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.
Conway, ARhendrix.edu

Hendrix Odyssey Program Project Funding, April 2021 Cycle

Hendrix Odyssey Program has awarded 16 projects a total of $55,981 in grants for the April 2021 funding cycle. Hendrix College students will benefit from this funding by exploring potential career paths, developing their research skills and interests, and sharing what they have learned through presenting their research in various public settings. Since 2005, the Committee on Engaged Learning at Hendrix College has awarded $4,565,940.71 in competitive Odyssey grants to support 1,434 projects by students and faculty.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Conway student chosen for National Youth Orchestra summer training program

Conway High School student Alan Sun was selected to attend National Youth Orchestra (NYO) 2, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin on April 15. NYO2, a highly competitive summer training program for high school musicians, is a residential program which will take place at Purchase College in New York this year.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Magie to represent St. Joseph Elementary in toad races

St. Joseph Elementary School held toad races on Tuesday in conjunction with Conway’s Toad Suck Daze 2021, which is holding smaller events than usual throughout the month. The school’s winner was “Molly” the toad and her handler, first-grader Audrey Magie. Both are now qualified to take part in “Jump for...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Letter to the editor

May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7,...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Conway to discuss state legislature bills at monthly board meeting

The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will review a collection of legislative acts the 93rd General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature passed in its recent session that affects public education within the state at its meeting on Tuesday night, per an agenda provided to the Log Cabin.
Conway, ARArkansas Business

Conway Regional Sees Benefits of New Doctors

Conway Regional Health System’s decision to add nearly a dozen doctors last year seems to be paying off as the system continues growing. “Adding new physicians has given us the opportunity to extend services out to the community,” said Matt Troup, the health system’s president and CEO. Conway Regional added...
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Local organizations fight food insecurity

Editor’s note: This is the final article in a series on food insecurity. The Log Cabin Democrat and its sister papers in central Arkansas collaborated on this effort. This piece highlights the work of local organizations fighting food insecurity and how residents can help. The Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock...