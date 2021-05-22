A look forward

If you’re in the mood for some sweet treats or maybe a nutritious lunch, check out Momma Mytar’s Desserts and Café in Springhill, just a few miles south of Greenbrier. Located at 294 S. Broadview (which is Highway 65), this new restaurant features everything sweet you can imagine – from cookies, to cakes, to sweet breads and muffins. The first day open was May 1. A recent stop at the café offered up great smells from fresh-baked cobblers, and banana bread with various added flavors.