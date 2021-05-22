newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenbrier, AR

A look forward

By COLLEEN HOLT Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

If you’re in the mood for some sweet treats or maybe a nutritious lunch, check out Momma Mytar’s Desserts and Café in Springhill, just a few miles south of Greenbrier. Located at 294 S. Broadview (which is Highway 65), this new restaurant features everything sweet you can imagine – from cookies, to cakes, to sweet breads and muffins. The first day open was May 1. A recent stop at the café offered up great smells from fresh-baked cobblers, and banana bread with various added flavors.

www.thecabin.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
City
Greenbrier, AR
State
Illinois State
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Soups#Food Drink#Sweet Things#Important Things#Desserts And Caf#Chloe#Harkrider St#Cowboy Smoke#Color Clothing#Monroe Clothing#Fresh Baked Cobblers#Cupcakes#Paige Denim#Community#Flavors#Lunch#Apparently Sweet Breads#Cinnamon Rolls#Morningside Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Conway, ARArkansas Online

Trail's hike was idyllic, 'til pain hit

On a foggy, rainy morning in April, Kelly Hays took the first steps on her latest adventure. The 28-year-old Conway registered dietitian and outdoors vlogger set out from Dawsonville, Ga., to hike all 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail, a quest she'd been meticulously planning since 2018. For five days...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

St. Joseph student out-hops competition in annual toad races

St. Joseph School first grader Audrey Magie and her toad “Molly” won first place at Thursday’s “Jump for Education” toad race in downtown Conway. The toad races, a regular event during the city’s annual Toad Suck Daze festival, went on this year despite the traditional festival format being changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Yesterdays 5/15/21

Dr. Stephen Magie, an ophthalmologist from Conway, was recently installed as president of the Arkansas Medical Society during the organization’s annual session. He currently practices at the Magie Mabry Eye Clinic in Little Rock, and has been practicing medicine since 1980. As president, Magie will work with other physicians across the state for the betterment of health care in Arkansas.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Conway Morning Rotary service project

The Conway Morning Rotary Club built the raised bed gardens for Heritage Living Center completing its district grant for 2020-2021. They planted petite rose bushes, lavender plants and vinca and ice plants for fillers.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Magie to represent St. Joseph Elementary in toad races

St. Joseph Elementary School held toad races on Tuesday in conjunction with Conway’s Toad Suck Daze 2021, which is holding smaller events than usual throughout the month. The school’s winner was “Molly” the toad and her handler, first-grader Audrey Magie. Both are now qualified to take part in “Jump for...
Arkansas StateKATV

Rolling Stones keyboardist highlights Arkansas forestry in TV special

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're a Rolling Stones fan, the name Chuck Leavell probably rings a bell. The keyboardist for the legendary rock band visited a laminated timber manufacturing plant Friday in Conway to film for a TV show. Leavell decided a while back to combine two of his passions, music and trees. He created a special series for PBS called "America's Forests with Chuck Leavell."
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Local schools to host graduation ceremonies this weekend

Four Faulkner County schools and one area college are preparing to honor their graduating high school seniors this weekend with ceremonies scheduled around the county. Guy-Perkins, Conway Christian, Greenbrier and St. Joseph are all scheduled to host graduation ceremonies beginning on Friday night. Guy-Perkins High School Graduation. Guy-Perkins is scheduled...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Elliott named group publisher

The Log Cabin Democrat staff welcomed new group publisher Mark Elliott on Thursday. In addition to his role as publisher of the Log Cabin, Elliott will oversee Paxton Media Group’s newspapers in Russellville, Batesville, Searcy, Heber Springs and Clinton. “A good newspaper is a reflection of the community,” Elliott said....
Conway, ARhendrix.edu

Hendrix Odyssey Program Project Funding, April 2021 Cycle

Hendrix Odyssey Program has awarded 16 projects a total of $55,981 in grants for the April 2021 funding cycle. Hendrix College students will benefit from this funding by exploring potential career paths, developing their research skills and interests, and sharing what they have learned through presenting their research in various public settings. Since 2005, the Committee on Engaged Learning at Hendrix College has awarded $4,565,940.71 in competitive Odyssey grants to support 1,434 projects by students and faculty.
Conway, ARnwaonline.com

Laminated timber firm on track

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. will carve an economic development road map across Arkansas, stretching from the pine forests of the south through a remodeled manufacturing plant in Central Arkansas before bending north to Bentonville, where Walmart will use the manufacturer's laminated-timber products to build a new corporate headquarters. That journey...
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Local organizations fight food insecurity

Editor’s note: This is the final article in a series on food insecurity. The Log Cabin Democrat and its sister papers in central Arkansas collaborated on this effort. This piece highlights the work of local organizations fighting food insecurity and how residents can help. The Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

A message from the new superintendent

This summer, Greg Murry will retire after 14 years of serving as superintendent of Conway Public Schools. Jeff Collum will become Conway’s new superintendent as of July 1, 2021. Collum comes to the district with nine years of previous experience as a superintendent – in his current district of Hallsville, Texas, and before that in Benton, Arkansas.
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Our View: Hungry to help? You can make a difference

Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen. When the Log Cabin Democrat and the editors from our sister papers throughout central Arkansas were discussing possible topics for in-depth series, we knew food insecurity was going to be one of them.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Arkansas Postcard Past

Conway, 1908: The high school football team was photographed at practice, in light equipment with no pads and only two players wearing helmets. At the time the population of the Faulkner County seat was less than 3,000; today it's almost 70,000. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR...