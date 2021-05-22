newsbreak-logo
Conway, AR

Ryals named Conway's 2022 District Teacher of Year

By LOG CABIN DEMOCRAT
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob and Betty Courtway Middle School math teacher Kaitlyn Ryals is the Conway Public School District (CPSD) Teacher of the Year for 2021-22, Superintendent Greg Murry announced Wednesday at Courtway Middle School’s end-of-year awards ceremony. Ryals, a sixth grade math teacher at Courtway since 2018, worked five previous years in...

