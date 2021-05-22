Residential Cleaning Service

This story is sponsored by The Grandkids LLC. When you're getting older, your independence matters. In fact, according to a J Hous Elderly article, independence is "a crucial component of successful aging." Unfortunately, aging in place also has its share of challenges, from maintaining your home and property to grocery shopping to feeling lonely. And if you don't have family around to help (or don't want to burden them by asking), maintaining your independence in your own home can be difficult.