Residential Cleaning Service

Office Pride of San Antonio-Helotes provides a full range of routine janitorial and commercial cleaning services to the medical center and to commercial facilities throughout San Antonio, Helotes and Bexar County. The franchise offers specialty services such as carpet cleaning and extraction, floor care and detailing, COVID-19 outbreak cleaning and disinfecting and electrostatic disinfection treatment, which is effective in disinfecting common areas, personal spaces and hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Electrostatic sprayers are vital in the fight against the spread of germs that cause COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses.