Confrontational art: Order of Canada appointee Art Bergmann still raging against the establishment
It’s hard to imagine anyone thinking Art Bergmann’s appointment to the Order of Canada last year would somehow soften his edges or dampen his anti-establishment leanings. A quick listen to his new record, Late Stage Empire Dementia, proves his underground spirit to be alive and well. But if you are still entertaining such thoughts, consider this: Not long after Bergmann was named to the Order of Canada for what then Gov. Gen. Julie Payette called his “indelible contributions to the Canadian punk music scene,” the powerfully unsettling video for his abrasive garage-rocker Christo-Fascists was removed from YouTube. Allegedly, this was for violating the Google-owned platform’s “policy on violent or graphic content.”www.kincardinenews.com