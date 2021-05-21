Not All Ski Cores Are Created Equal—Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re not well-versed in the wetsuit game, buying a new one can be incredibly intimidating. Daunting even. Each of the big three wetsuit brands (Rip Curl, Quiksilver, O’Neill) make about a dozen different suits, based on warmth, stretch, and fancy rubber-lining gizmos and gimmicks that mostly just drive up the price. Then there are the next tier of brands like Xcel, Patagonia, Vissla, which make good suits with slightly smaller market share but command fierce brand loyalty. Then, next level down in terms of availability, but often a grade or two higher in terms of quality, there are brands like Isurus, Feral, Matuse and a whole host of boutique wetsuit companies popping up to fill in the cracks left vacant by the big boys.