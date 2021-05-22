newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 15 - 21, 2021. From Palestinians clashing with Israeli forces south of the West Bank city of Nablus, to a Spanish civil guard waiting for migrants to arrive near the border of Morocco and Spain, to athletes competing at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary, and lava flowing from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

www.yourvalley.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Palestinians#Twitter Instagram#Twitter Inc#Iceland#Spanish#The Associated Press#Pictures#Ap Visual Journalism#European#Reykjanes Peninsula#West Bank#Israeli Forces#Nablus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Spain
News Break
Twitter
Country
Hungary
Country
Palestine
News Break
Instagram
Related
Photographycrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo journalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Deaths surging in South America as global toll down 3% in week

May 23 (UPI) -- With coronavirus deaths and cases subsiding worldwide, the pandemic continues to surge in two hotspots: South America, including specifically Argentina and Colombia, as well as India. For Sunday, the death toll reached 3,478,219 and cases were 167,516,375 but in the past week fatalities had declined 13%...
Public HealthMedscape News

Mucormycosis, Relaxation of Lockdown, Vaccination Rates: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. Doctors in India are reporting a sharp increase in cases of mucormycosis in patients recovering and recovered from COVID-19, particularly among those with diabetes. It is believed that suppressed immunity resulting from use of steroids for treating moderate and severe COVID-19 may trigger this rare but deadly fungal infection.
IndiaBowling Green Daily News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

BEIRUT (AP) — Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.
Marketsspglobal.com

Global internet outages resume upward trend in 2nd week of May

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions. Global internet outages increased by 16% to 290 during the week of May 8, reversing a brief decline seen the prior week, according to data...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Clubhouse’s Android version is going global this week

It’s finally happening. Clubhouse’s Android version will be available to everyone in the world within a week. After its weekly Townhall sessions with the app’s team, the company announced that Android users in more countries will be able to officially download the app through Friday (May 21). On Twitter, the...
PalestinePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

AP Journalists React To Reporter's Firing

A growing number of staffers at the Associated Press have signed a letter to protest the dismissal of a junior colleague. The AP fired Emily Wilder for sharing tweets in the last couple of weeks sympathetic to Palestinians in the recent Israel-Gaza conflict. Her posts received sharp scrutiny after college Republicans at her alma mater raised flags about past pro-Palestinian tweets from her college days. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is here to talk about the uproar at the AP and what it means for other news organizations.
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: UK accused of slyly imposing local lockdowns

LONDON — The British government has been accused of introducing local lockdowns by stealth after it introduced tighter restrictions for eight local areas in England that it says are hot spots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
PoliticsTimes Daily

West slams Belarus over jet diversion, journalist arrest

BRUSSELS (AP) — Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday against Belarus over its forced diversion of a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in order to arrest an opposition journalist in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or sheer piracy.
CurrenciesZacks.com

In Bitcoin We Trust: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, several sets of U.S. macroeconomic releases inform traders on the health of the U.S. household sector. Here is how Canada’s Scotiabank FX economists puled it together – — Friday’s U.S. personal income growth data is likely to tank only because the flow of stimulus cheques going out the door waned in April relative to March.
Salem, MASalem News

Letter: AP kept quiet about Hamas' actions

It is understandable that The Salem News would echo the Associated Press in its condemnation of Israel’s decision to conduct an air strike on the al-Jalla Tower (”An airstrike on journalism,” May 20). The AP may question that its offices were located in the same building as Hamas, but it...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.21 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.89 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Gamblinglineups.com

Associated Press Will Exclusviley Use FanDuel Betting Odds

The Associated Press is one of the most widely respected independent news organizations in the entire world. It has been operating for nearly two centuries now and is used in most major nations. With that in mind, FanDuel has entered a partnership with the Associated Press. For now, it seems that the terms of the deal only revolve around displaying odds. FanDuel is paying an undisclosed amount of money to be the only betting odds displayed on Associated Press’s articles.
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Thousands evacuated in India as strong cyclone approaches

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday from low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
PoliticsFrankfort Times

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." In a long,...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel is paying AP to exclusively cite its sports-betting odds in articles

In an unusual arrangement, the Associated Press will now exclusively cite gambling odds provided by FanDuel in its sports coverage, in exchange for payments from the online wagering company. The companies did not say how long the agreement runs (except that it’s a “multiyear” pact) or how much FanDuel is...
Reno, NVTimes Daily

Russian to be deported after failed Tesla ransomware plot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Russian man was sentenced Monday to what amounted to time already served and will be deported after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $500,000 to install computer malware at the company’s Nevada electric battery plant in a bid to steal company secrets for ransom.