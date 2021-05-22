Prep roundup for Saturday, May 22

The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eastern softball squad scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and it was enough to push the Comets past Elwood in a pitchers’ duel at Greentown.

Allison Delgado and Macy Coan combined on a shutout for the Comets. Delgado threw five innings and Coan two. Combined they gave up two hits, a walk and had four strikeouts.

Emily Belt started Eastern’s run-scoring rally with a base knock. Pinch runner Baleigh Hullinger motored home on a passed ball.

“Our defense was huge for us,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “Allison and Macy are really throwing well and probably throwing as well as they have all season. Our outfield made some big plays for us and defensively we turned a 1-3-2 double play that was a huge play in the sixth when Elwood was threatening.

“To finish the regular season 24-5 and conference champions is a testament to our players and the work they have put in to help rebuild the tradition of Eastern softball.”

KOKOMO 12, FRONTIER 0, 5 INN.

Sarah Stonebraker went 3 for 3 with a double and took a turn in the pitching circle as the Kats (16-13) closed the regular season with a road win. Kennedy Huckeby was 3 for 4, Brooke Hughes was 2 for 3 with a double and Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 4 with a double.

In the circle, Bayli Reed threw four innings for the win with a hit, two walks and four strikeouts. Stonebraker threw 2/3 of an inning and Jennessa Reece 1/3.

“We really put things together the last week and a half, two weeks, and we’re really starting to play some good softball,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We took advantage [Friday] night to let the seniors have a little bit of fun in their last regular-season game, but now it’s all business as we head into the sectional on Monday.”

CL. CENTRAL 15, TAYLOR 11, 8 INN.

Clinton Central scored four times in the top of the eighth inning to win after the back-and-forth game was tied 11-all through regulation.

Jayden Underwood led the Titan offense, going 3 for 3 with a double. Kate Glaze was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

“What a game,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We had an early lead only to lose it because of errors. But we came roaring back to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth, then with great pitching by Jayden Underwood and good defense we shut Clinton Central down. The bottom of the seventh we were at the top of the batting order. Olivia Uncapher drove it to left-center to get it stated and she made it to third base with one out but we just couldn’t finish it off and Clinton Central went [on] to win the game.

“We put ourselves in the place to win the game, now we need to learn how to finish it off.”

PERU 11, TIPTON 1, 5 INN.

Annika Malone, Emily Ream and Abby Martin each had three hits for the Bengal Tigers, who finished the regular season 13-12-1. Malone was 3 for 3 with a double. Ream and Martin were each 3 for 4. Graycee Ansari was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Grace Uttinger was 2 for 4.

Ansari got the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts.

BASEBALL

WESTERN 7, S’WOOD 4

Class 3A No. 8 Western took down Class A No. 1 Southwood 7-4 in a tight battle. Tied 3-3 going into the seventh, the Panthers scored four runs in the top of the frame to seize control.

Christian Pownall earned the win in relief of Dylan Bryant. Pownall pitched the final two innings. Combined, they had nine strikeouts.

Mitchell Dean’s home run highlighted the Panthers’ offense. Riley Western had a double and Pownall had two singles.

Western (17-7) plays in Wabash’s invitational today.

WESTFIELD 11, KOKOMO 1, 5 INN.

The Class 4A No. 5 Shamrocks rocked the Wildkats with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control in the game at Grand Park.

Cooper Hansen drove in Kokomo’s run in the top of the fourth. The Kats also got a double from Taylor Duncan. Jacob Walker took the loss.

PERU 9, CASS 1

The Class 3A No. 9 Bengal Tigers moved to 18-5 with a comfortable win over the Kings.

Winning pitcher Kade Townsend supported his own cause, going 3 for 4 with a homer and a double for the Bengal Tigers. Jacob Loftus was 3 for 3 with a double and homer. Carter Siblisk doubled and went 2 for 2. Leif Astrup had two hits. Jackson Rogers also had a double.

Townsend threw four innings. Ian Potts threw 2 2/3 innings and Loftus 1/3.