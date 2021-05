OAKLAND -- The A’s began 10-game homestand with their top slugger still missing from the starting lineup. Matt Olson, who was scratched just hours before Thursday’s victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field after hitting a ball off the L-screen that ricocheted back and hit him in the left eye during batting practice, was held out of Friday’s three-game series opener against the Orioles. Though X-rays showed nothing was broken and manager Bob Melvin said Olson was “feeling better” on Friday, the first baseman still had some swelling around the eye that still needs to go down.