The Kokomo BobKats are rolling, and the new team could be undefeated if only a few things went their way in their only losses, which were tight. The team has yet to lose at Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, and with Eugene "Geno" German leading the entire TBL in scoring (28.2 ppg on more than 50 percent shooting), the Kats' inaugural season is going as well as anyone could have imagined. BobKats' Assistant Coach Brad Bulger agreed and said it's been a great experience for the city.