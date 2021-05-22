WWE Announces The Usos vs. The Street Profits

Tonight Jimmy Uso had his first match since his injury last year during tonight's SmackDown main event, and it was against Cesaro. Cesaro is about to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and after a confrontation with Reigns earlier in the show where Jimmy said Reigns couldn't beat Cesaro but he could, he challenged Cesaro to a match tonight. Both competitors were ready to go when the match started, and Cesaro go the first blow in that left Uso reeling a bit in the corner as he collected himself, and Cesaro was feeling it all night.