WWE Announces The Usos vs. The Street Profits
The Usos are set to return to the ring together during next Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso approach Sonya Deville and ask her to make a match for next week, with he and brother Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits. Deville confirmed the match and WWE later announced that the two teams will do battle next Friday night. Jimmy told Deville that The Usos are ready to get back together and do it big, moving forward as the best tag team of the century.www.pwmania.com